QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (NRZDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (OTC: NRZDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D's (NRZDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D.

Q

What is the target price for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (NRZDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D

Q

Current Stock Price for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (NRZDP)?

A

The stock price for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (OTC: NRZDP) is $24.9 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 19:56:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (NRZDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D.

Q

When is New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (OTC:NRZDP) reporting earnings?

A

New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (NRZDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D.

Q

What sector and industry does New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D (NRZDP) operate in?

A

New Residential Investment Corp FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser D is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.