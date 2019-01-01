ñol

New Residential Inv
(NYSE:NRZ)
11.33
-0.09[-0.79%]
At close: Jun 3
11.38
0.0500[0.44%]
After Hours: 5:06PM EDT
Day High/Low11.29 - 11.46
52 Week High/Low8.98 - 11.81
Open / Close11.34 / 11.34
Float / Outstanding464.9M / 466.8M
Vol / Avg.2.5M / 5.5M
Mkt Cap5.3B
P/E5.09
50d Avg. Price10.8
Div / Yield1/8.82%
Payout Ratio42.6
EPS1.42
Total Float464.9M

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), Dividends

New Residential Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New Residential Inv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.33%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Apr 4
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

New Residential Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next New Residential Inv (NRZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Residential Inv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own New Residential Inv (NRZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Residential Inv (NRZ). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next New Residential Inv (NRZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Residential Inv (NRZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ)?
A

New Residential Inv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for New Residential Inv (NRZ) was $0.25 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

