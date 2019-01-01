New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for New Residential Inv
The latest price target for New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) was reported by Raymond James on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting NRZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.74% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) was provided by Raymond James, and New Residential Inv maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of New Residential Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for New Residential Inv was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest New Residential Inv (NRZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.50 to $13.00. The current price New Residential Inv (NRZ) is trading at is $11.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
