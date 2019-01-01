QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Norway Royal Salmon ASA is active in the Norwegian fish farming industry. Its business is to supply the market with farmed fish products under the Norway Royal Salmon brand. The company's business is divided into two segments: Fish Farming and Sales. The Sales segment includes the purchase and sale of salmon and accounts for the bulk of the company's revenues. The Fish farming business includes salmon farming and harvesting activities.

Norway Royal Salmon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norway Royal Salmon (NRYYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norway Royal Salmon (OTCPK: NRYYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norway Royal Salmon's (NRYYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norway Royal Salmon.

Q

What is the target price for Norway Royal Salmon (NRYYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norway Royal Salmon

Q

Current Stock Price for Norway Royal Salmon (NRYYY)?

A

The stock price for Norway Royal Salmon (OTCPK: NRYYY) is $10.9 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 14:46:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norway Royal Salmon (NRYYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norway Royal Salmon.

Q

When is Norway Royal Salmon (OTCPK:NRYYY) reporting earnings?

A

Norway Royal Salmon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norway Royal Salmon (NRYYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norway Royal Salmon.

Q

What sector and industry does Norway Royal Salmon (NRYYY) operate in?

A

Norway Royal Salmon is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.