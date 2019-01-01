Norway Royal Salmon (OTC:NRYYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.5B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Norway Royal Salmon using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Norway Royal Salmon Questions & Answers
When is Norway Royal Salmon (OTCEM:NRYYF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Norway Royal Salmon
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Norway Royal Salmon (OTCEM:NRYYF)?
There are no earnings for Norway Royal Salmon
What were Norway Royal Salmon’s (OTCEM:NRYYF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Norway Royal Salmon
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.