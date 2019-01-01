ñol

Norway Royal Salmon
(OTCEM:NRYYF)
24.25
00
At close: Jul 30
24.1814
-0.0686[-0.28%]
After Hours: 7:13AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.25 - 24.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 43.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Norway Royal Salmon (OTC:NRYYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Norway Royal Salmon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Norway Royal Salmon using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Norway Royal Salmon Questions & Answers

Q
When is Norway Royal Salmon (OTCEM:NRYYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Norway Royal Salmon

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Norway Royal Salmon (OTCEM:NRYYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Norway Royal Salmon

Q
What were Norway Royal Salmon’s (OTCEM:NRYYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Norway Royal Salmon

