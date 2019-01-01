QQQ
Norwegian Energy Co ASA is an independent Norwegian oil company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in northwest Europe. Geographically it operates through the region of Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

Norwegian Energy Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norwegian Energy Co (NRWEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norwegian Energy Co (OTCPK: NRWEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norwegian Energy Co's (NRWEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norwegian Energy Co.

Q

What is the target price for Norwegian Energy Co (NRWEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norwegian Energy Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Norwegian Energy Co (NRWEF)?

A

The stock price for Norwegian Energy Co (OTCPK: NRWEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Norwegian Energy Co (NRWEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norwegian Energy Co.

Q

When is Norwegian Energy Co (OTCPK:NRWEF) reporting earnings?

A

Norwegian Energy Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norwegian Energy Co (NRWEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norwegian Energy Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Norwegian Energy Co (NRWEF) operate in?

A

Norwegian Energy Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.