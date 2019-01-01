QQQ
Range
0.56 - 0.65
Vol / Avg.
224K/113.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
48.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.58
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
74.5M
Outstanding
Noram Lithium Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of lithium properties. Its principal asset is the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Noram Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noram Lithium (NRVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noram Lithium (OTCQB: NRVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noram Lithium's (NRVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noram Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Noram Lithium (NRVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noram Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Noram Lithium (NRVTF)?

A

The stock price for Noram Lithium (OTCQB: NRVTF) is $0.654 last updated Today at 7:53:30 PM.

Q

Does Noram Lithium (NRVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noram Lithium.

Q

When is Noram Lithium (OTCQB:NRVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Noram Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noram Lithium (NRVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noram Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Noram Lithium (NRVTF) operate in?

A

Noram Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.