National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes)
(NYSE:NRUC)
23.40
-0.075[-0.32%]
Last update: 10:20AM
National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) (NYSE:NRUC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 13

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

$115.8M

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) Questions & Answers

Q
When is National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) (NYSE:NRUC) reporting earnings?
A

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) (NRUC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) (NYSE:NRUC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes)’s (NYSE:NRUC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $115.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

