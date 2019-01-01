National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) (NYSE:NRUC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.