Noritz Corp is a Japanese company that develops and manufactures various heating and household appliances. The company operates across North America, Brazil, East Asia, Hong Kong, Oceania, and Europe. The firm's activities are divided between its Domestic Business and Overseas Business. These businesses are further segmented into a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit that includes water, gas, and hydronic heating systems; a Renewable Energies unit that includes solar heaters and photovoltaic power generation systems; a Housing Equipment unit that includes built-in bath and kitchen systems; and a Kitchen Appliances unit that includes gas cookers. Geographically, the majority of revenue is derived from the company's sales in Asia.