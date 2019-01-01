QQQ
Noritz Corp is a Japanese company that develops and manufactures various heating and household appliances. The company operates across North America, Brazil, East Asia, Hong Kong, Oceania, and Europe. The firm's activities are divided between its Domestic Business and Overseas Business. These businesses are further segmented into a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit that includes water, gas, and hydronic heating systems; a Renewable Energies unit that includes solar heaters and photovoltaic power generation systems; a Housing Equipment unit that includes built-in bath and kitchen systems; and a Kitchen Appliances unit that includes gas cookers. Geographically, the majority of revenue is derived from the company's sales in Asia.

Noritz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noritz (NRTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noritz (OTCPK: NRTZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Noritz's (NRTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noritz.

Q

What is the target price for Noritz (NRTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noritz

Q

Current Stock Price for Noritz (NRTZF)?

A

The stock price for Noritz (OTCPK: NRTZF) is $15.66 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 14:47:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Noritz (NRTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noritz.

Q

When is Noritz (OTCPK:NRTZF) reporting earnings?

A

Noritz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noritz (NRTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noritz.

Q

What sector and industry does Noritz (NRTZF) operate in?

A

Noritz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.