Northern Power Systems Corp is a provider of renewable power generation and power conversion technology for the distributed energy sector. The company design, manufacture, and service a suite of proven permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) wind turbine platforms. The company operates in various business segments that are Product Sales and Service, which includes sales of distributed-class turbines along with related services, power convertors, and other products; Technology Licensing, which includes licensing of packages of its developed technology; Technology Development, which includes development of technology for specific customer needs; and Shared Services. The Product Sales and Service segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Northern Power Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Power Systems (NRTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Power Systems (OTCEM: NRTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Power Systems's (NRTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Power Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Power Systems (NRTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Power Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Power Systems (NRTHF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Power Systems (OTCEM: NRTHF) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 18:56:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northern Power Systems (NRTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Power Systems.

Q

When is Northern Power Systems (OTCEM:NRTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Power Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Power Systems (NRTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Power Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Power Systems (NRTHF) operate in?

A

Northern Power Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.