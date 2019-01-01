Northern Power Systems Corp is a provider of renewable power generation and power conversion technology for the distributed energy sector. The company design, manufacture, and service a suite of proven permanent magnet direct-drive (PMDD) wind turbine platforms. The company operates in various business segments that are Product Sales and Service, which includes sales of distributed-class turbines along with related services, power convertors, and other products; Technology Licensing, which includes licensing of packages of its developed technology; Technology Development, which includes development of technology for specific customer needs; and Shared Services. The Product Sales and Service segment generates maximum revenue for the company.