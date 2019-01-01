ñol

N R Spuntech Industries
(OTCEM:NRSPF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 66.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float-

N R Spuntech Industries (OTC:NRSPF), Dividends

N R Spuntech Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash N R Spuntech Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

N R Spuntech Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next N R Spuntech Industries (NRSPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for N R Spuntech Industries.

Q
What date did I need to own N R Spuntech Industries (NRSPF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for N R Spuntech Industries.

Q
How much per share is the next N R Spuntech Industries (NRSPF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for N R Spuntech Industries.

Q
What is the dividend yield for N R Spuntech Industries (OTCEM:NRSPF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for N R Spuntech Industries.

