QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
55K/62.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 3.77
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
87.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Norra Metals Corp is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic underground mine project and the high-grade Meraker Copper-Zinc-Gold exploration project. It also holds a 100% In the Pyramid Gold-Copper project located in Northwest British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Norra Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norra Metals (NRRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norra Metals (OTCPK: NRRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norra Metals's (NRRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norra Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Norra Metals (NRRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norra Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Norra Metals (NRRMF)?

A

The stock price for Norra Metals (OTCPK: NRRMF) is $0.05252 last updated Today at 2:30:15 PM.

Q

Does Norra Metals (NRRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Norra Metals.

Q

When is Norra Metals (OTCPK:NRRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Norra Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norra Metals (NRRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norra Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Norra Metals (NRRMF) operate in?

A

Norra Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.