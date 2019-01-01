|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Norra Metals (OTCPK: NRRMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Norra Metals.
There is no analysis for Norra Metals
The stock price for Norra Metals (OTCPK: NRRMF) is $0.05252 last updated Today at 2:30:15 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Norra Metals.
Norra Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Norra Metals.
Norra Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.