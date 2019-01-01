ñol

Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP), Key Statistics

Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
880M
Trailing P/E
6.08
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.06
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.93
Price / Book (mrq)
1.27
Price / EBITDA
5.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.99
Earnings Yield
16.45%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
37.74
Tangible Book value per share
36.46
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
490.3M
Total Assets
962.3M
Total Liabilities
490.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
6.62
Gross Margin
94.83%
Net Margin
73.81%
EBIT Margin
97.87%
EBITDA Margin
103.04%
Operating Margin
78.08%