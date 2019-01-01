ñol

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL
(AMEX:NRO)
4.61
-0.06[-1.28%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low4.6 - 4.67
52 Week High/Low4.25 - 5.3
Open / Close4.65 / 4.62
Float / Outstanding- / 47.4M
Vol / Avg.65.6K / 113.6K
Mkt Cap218.7M
P/E2.64
50d Avg. Price4.69
Div / Yield0.37/8.10%
Payout Ratio21.9
EPS-
Total Float-

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO), Dividends

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.75%

Annual Dividend

$0.3744

Last Dividend

May 16

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 31, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL ($NRO) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO)?
A

The most current yield for NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (NRO) is 7.97% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

