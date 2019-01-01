NKT A/S is a Denmark-based holding company that acquires, owns, and manages industrial companies in three business areas: Solutions, Applications, and Service and Accessories. NKT provides cables for power infrastructure, including onshore and offshore power transmission system, and its solutions bring power to interconnections, hydro-electric, and nuclear power plants, including onshore and offshore wind farms, oil and gas platforms, and solar energy. Geographically, the company operates and derives its majority revenue from mainland Europe, but it's also expanding its business to the U.S., China, and the U.K.