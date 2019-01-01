QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48 - 49.5
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
43M
Outstanding
NKT A/S is a Denmark-based holding company that acquires, owns, and manages industrial companies in three business areas: Solutions, Applications, and Service and Accessories. NKT provides cables for power infrastructure, including onshore and offshore power transmission system, and its solutions bring power to interconnections, hydro-electric, and nuclear power plants, including onshore and offshore wind farms, oil and gas platforms, and solar energy. Geographically, the company operates and derives its majority revenue from mainland Europe, but it's also expanding its business to the U.S., China, and the U.K.

NKT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NKT (NRKBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NKT (OTCPK: NRKBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NKT's (NRKBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NKT.

Q

What is the target price for NKT (NRKBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NKT

Q

Current Stock Price for NKT (NRKBF)?

A

The stock price for NKT (OTCPK: NRKBF) is $48 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 14:34:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NKT (NRKBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NKT.

Q

When is NKT (OTCPK:NRKBF) reporting earnings?

A

NKT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NKT (NRKBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NKT.

Q

What sector and industry does NKT (NRKBF) operate in?

A

NKT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.