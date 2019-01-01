Nrj Group (OTC:NRJGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nrj Group using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Nrj Group Questions & Answers
When is Nrj Group (OTCEM:NRJGF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Nrj Group
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nrj Group (OTCEM:NRJGF)?
There are no earnings for Nrj Group
What were Nrj Group’s (OTCEM:NRJGF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Nrj Group
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.