|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nrj Group (OTCPK: NRJGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nrj Group.
There is no analysis for Nrj Group
The stock price for Nrj Group (OTCPK: NRJGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nrj Group.
Nrj Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nrj Group.
Nrj Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.