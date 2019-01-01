ñol

Nomura Research Institute
(OTCPK:NRILY)
27.5616
-0.0334[-0.12%]
At close: Jun 3
27.81
0.2484[0.90%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.05 - 27.76
52 Week High/Low24.11 - 45.66
Open / Close27.05 / 27.56
Float / Outstanding- / 589M
Vol / Avg.18.8K / 8.4K
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E31.84
50d Avg. Price29.6
Div / Yield0.33/1.20%
Payout Ratio33.72
EPS30.23
Total Float-

Nomura Research Institute (OTC:NRILY), Key Statistics

Nomura Research Institute (OTC: NRILY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.3B
Trailing P/E
31.84
Forward P/E
27.17
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.6
Price / Book (mrq)
6.79
Price / EBITDA
15.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.87
Earnings Yield
3.14%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.78
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.06
Tangible Book value per share
1.65
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
436.8B
Total Assets
750.8B
Total Liabilities
436.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.22
Gross Margin
35.99%
Net Margin
11.41%
EBIT Margin
17.94%
EBITDA Margin
24.71%
Operating Margin
17.5%