There is no Press for this Ticker
Narragansett Electric Co operates in the utilities industry. The company is engaged in the distribution of electricity.

Narragansett Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Narragansett Electric (NRGSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Narragansett Electric (OTCPK: NRGSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Narragansett Electric's (NRGSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Narragansett Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Narragansett Electric (NRGSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Narragansett Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Narragansett Electric (NRGSP)?

A

The stock price for Narragansett Electric (OTCPK: NRGSP) is $52 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 18:57:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Narragansett Electric (NRGSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 17, 2018.

Q

When is Narragansett Electric (OTCPK:NRGSP) reporting earnings?

A

Narragansett Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Narragansett Electric (NRGSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Narragansett Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Narragansett Electric (NRGSP) operate in?

A

Narragansett Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.