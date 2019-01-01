MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (ARCA:NRGD), Dividends

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.