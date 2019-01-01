QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
NR Instant Produce PCL is a food manufacturer and distributor based in Thailand. It is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of seasoning and instant foods. The company manufactures and distributes Sauces, Seasoning mixes, Condiments, Ready to eat meals, Plant-based food, Fruit juices, Snacks and beverages. Their operations are carried on only in Thailand and also derive revenue from the customers located in various other countries.

NR Instant Produce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NR Instant Produce (NRFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NR Instant Produce (OTCGM: NRFTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NR Instant Produce's (NRFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NR Instant Produce.

Q

What is the target price for NR Instant Produce (NRFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NR Instant Produce

Q

Current Stock Price for NR Instant Produce (NRFTF)?

A

The stock price for NR Instant Produce (OTCGM: NRFTF)

Q

Does NR Instant Produce (NRFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NR Instant Produce.

Q

When is NR Instant Produce (OTCGM:NRFTF) reporting earnings?

A

NR Instant Produce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NR Instant Produce (NRFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NR Instant Produce.

Q

What sector and industry does NR Instant Produce (NRFTF) operate in?

A

NR Instant Produce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.