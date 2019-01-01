NR Instant Produce PCL is a food manufacturer and distributor based in Thailand. It is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of seasoning and instant foods. The company manufactures and distributes Sauces, Seasoning mixes, Condiments, Ready to eat meals, Plant-based food, Fruit juices, Snacks and beverages. Their operations are carried on only in Thailand and also derive revenue from the customers located in various other countries.