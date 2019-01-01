NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting NRBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3579.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was filed on February 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $16.00. The current price NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) is trading at is $0.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
