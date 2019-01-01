QQQ
Range
9.74 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
6.1K/52K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10
Mkt Cap
294.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Noble Rock Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Noble Rock Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noble Rock Acquisition (NRAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ: NRAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Noble Rock Acquisition's (NRAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noble Rock Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Noble Rock Acquisition (NRAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noble Rock Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Noble Rock Acquisition (NRAC)?

A

The stock price for Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ: NRAC) is $9.745 last updated Today at 3:01:36 PM.

Q

Does Noble Rock Acquisition (NRAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble Rock Acquisition.

Q

When is Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) reporting earnings?

A

Noble Rock Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noble Rock Acquisition (NRAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noble Rock Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Noble Rock Acquisition (NRAC) operate in?

A

Noble Rock Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.