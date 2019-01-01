QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 70
Mkt Cap
380.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
NQ Minerals PLC is an Australian-based exploration and mining company. It explores and produces gold, silver, and a variety of base metals. The company operates in two segments: The Exploration segment undertakes exploration and evaluation activities in Queensland and Australia and Tailing facility segment is a key revenue driver, undertakes tailings reprocessing activities in Tasmania and Australia. Geographically, it generates revenue from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

NQ Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NQ Minerals (NQMIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NQ Minerals (OTCEM: NQMIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NQ Minerals's (NQMIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NQ Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for NQ Minerals (NQMIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NQ Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for NQ Minerals (NQMIY)?

A

The stock price for NQ Minerals (OTCEM: NQMIY) is $70 last updated Fri Jun 04 2021 14:04:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NQ Minerals (NQMIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NQ Minerals.

Q

When is NQ Minerals (OTCEM:NQMIY) reporting earnings?

A

NQ Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NQ Minerals (NQMIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NQ Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does NQ Minerals (NQMIY) operate in?

A

NQ Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.