NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NeoPhotonics
The latest price target for NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NPTN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and NeoPhotonics downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NeoPhotonics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NeoPhotonics was filed on November 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NeoPhotonics (NPTN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price NeoPhotonics (NPTN) is trading at is $15.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
