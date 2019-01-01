QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Napier Ventures Inc is an exploration-stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Calico Peak property located in the Delores County, Colorado; and holds 100% interests in 57 unpatented mining claims in Emerald Isle property located in Mohave County, Arizona. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States.

Napier Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Napier Ventures (NPRVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Napier Ventures (OTCEM: NPRVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Napier Ventures's (NPRVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Napier Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Napier Ventures (NPRVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Napier Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Napier Ventures (NPRVF)?

A

The stock price for Napier Ventures (OTCEM: NPRVF) is $0.0004 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Napier Ventures (NPRVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Napier Ventures.

Q

When is Napier Ventures (OTCEM:NPRVF) reporting earnings?

A

Napier Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Napier Ventures (NPRVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Napier Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Napier Ventures (NPRVF) operate in?

A

Napier Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.