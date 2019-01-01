NIPPON REIT INVT CORP by NIPPON REIT INVT CORP. (OTC:NPRTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NIPPON REIT INVT CORP by NIPPON REIT INVT CORP. reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.