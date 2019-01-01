ñol

Nippon Telegraph
(OTCPK:NPPXF)
29.65
-0.90[-2.95%]
At close: Jun 3
29.9639
0.3139[1.06%]
After Hours: 7:22AM EDT
Day High/Low29.41 - 30.15
52 Week High/Low24.91 - 32.01
Open / Close30.15 / 29.65
Float / Outstanding- / 3.5B
Vol / Avg.3.7K / 28.8K
Mkt Cap105B
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price29.73
Div / Yield0.92/3.10%
Payout Ratio17.73
EPS99.36
Total Float-

Nippon Telegraph (OTC:NPPXF), Key Statistics

Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NPPXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
167.1B
Trailing P/E
12.44
Forward P/E
10.95
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.62
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.13
Price / Book (mrq)
1.71
Price / EBITDA
4.13
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.55
Earnings Yield
8.04%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.34
Tangible Book value per share
10.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14.8T
Total Assets
23.5T
Total Liabilities
14.8T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.68
Gross Margin
78.65%
Net Margin
0.59%
EBIT Margin
18.16%
EBITDA Margin
30.95%
Operating Margin
17.48%