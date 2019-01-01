Nippon Sharyo Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture of railway rolling stock. The company operates through three segments. Its Railway rolling stock segment consists of manufacture and sales of rolling stock. The Transportation equipment and steel structure segment include production and trade of transportation equipment such as freight cars, tank trucks, heavy-duty industrial vehicles, and roadway and railway bridges. Its Construction equipment segment comprises of pile driving rigs, crawler cranes, casing rotators, portable diesel generator sets and emergency generators.