QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
78.96
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Sharyo Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture of railway rolling stock. The company operates through three segments. Its Railway rolling stock segment consists of manufacture and sales of rolling stock. The Transportation equipment and steel structure segment include production and trade of transportation equipment such as freight cars, tank trucks, heavy-duty industrial vehicles, and roadway and railway bridges. Its Construction equipment segment comprises of pile driving rigs, crawler cranes, casing rotators, portable diesel generator sets and emergency generators.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Sharyo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Sharyo (NPPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Sharyo (OTCPK: NPPSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Sharyo's (NPPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Sharyo.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Sharyo (NPPSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Sharyo

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Sharyo (NPPSF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Sharyo (OTCPK: NPPSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Sharyo (NPPSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Sharyo.

Q

When is Nippon Sharyo (OTCPK:NPPSF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Sharyo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Sharyo (NPPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Sharyo.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Sharyo (NPPSF) operate in?

A

Nippon Sharyo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.