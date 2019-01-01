NIPPON CERAMIC CO LTD by Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd.
(OTCPK:NPPRF)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap-
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -

NIPPON CERAMIC CO LTD by Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. Stock (OTC:NPPRF), Key Statistics

NIPPON CERAMIC CO LTD by Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. Stock (OTC: NPPRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
221.6M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.7B
Total Assets
56.4B
Total Liabilities
5.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.56
Gross Margin
28.7%
Net Margin
16.1%
EBIT Margin
19.37%
EBITDA Margin
25.44%
Operating Margin
19.37%

