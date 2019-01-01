Nippon Ceramic Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in development, manufacturing and sale of ceramic sensors, ferrite, module and others. Its products are applicable for household equipment and plant facilities; automobiles; home electronics and office automation equipment; and electronics. Its Household equipment & plant faculties include lighting, sensor, security system, fire detection sensor etc. In automobile industry its products are applicable in sensor, DC- DC Converter, charging & discharging battery etc. Its products in home electronics include Microwave, airconditioner and IH cooker. Under electronics industry its products are power supplies, fan motors, inverters.