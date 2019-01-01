QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
518M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
20.78
Shares
25.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Ceramic Co Ltd is a Japan based company engaged in development, manufacturing and sale of ceramic sensors, ferrite, module and others. Its products are applicable for household equipment and plant facilities; automobiles; home electronics and office automation equipment; and electronics. Its Household equipment & plant faculties include lighting, sensor, security system, fire detection sensor etc. In automobile industry its products are applicable in sensor, DC- DC Converter, charging & discharging battery etc. Its products in home electronics include Microwave, airconditioner and IH cooker. Under electronics industry its products are power supplies, fan motors, inverters.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Ceramic Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Ceramic Co (NPPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Ceramic Co (OTCGM: NPPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Ceramic Co's (NPPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Ceramic Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Ceramic Co (NPPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Ceramic Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Ceramic Co (NPPRF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Ceramic Co (OTCGM: NPPRF) is $20.66 last updated Wed Jul 01 2020 19:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Ceramic Co (NPPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Ceramic Co.

Q

When is Nippon Ceramic Co (OTCGM:NPPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Ceramic Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Ceramic Co (NPPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Ceramic Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Ceramic Co (NPPRF) operate in?

A

Nippon Ceramic Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.