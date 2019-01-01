ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Shinyaku
(OTCPK:NPPNY)
15.34
00
At close: May 31
22.96
7.6200[49.67%]
After Hours: 8:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.13 - 22.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 269.4M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.4K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E19.06
50d Avg. Price15.76
Div / Yield0.22/1.47%
Payout Ratio23.85
EPS22.44
Total Float-

Nippon Shinyaku (OTC:NPPNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nippon Shinyaku reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$34.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nippon Shinyaku using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nippon Shinyaku Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nippon Shinyaku (OTCPK:NPPNY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Shinyaku

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nippon Shinyaku (OTCPK:NPPNY)?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Shinyaku

Q
What were Nippon Shinyaku’s (OTCPK:NPPNY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Shinyaku

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.