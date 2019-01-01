QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. Nippon's research and development activities include a focus on pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, safety and pharmacokinetics of drug seeds, genomic drug discovery, and nucleic acid drugs. The company also develops health food ingredients, preservatives, protein preparations, and spices. Nippon considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Nippon Shinyaku Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Shinyaku (NPPNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Shinyaku (OTCPK: NPPNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nippon Shinyaku's (NPPNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Shinyaku.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Shinyaku (NPPNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Shinyaku

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Shinyaku (NPPNY)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Shinyaku (OTCPK: NPPNY) is $20.06 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 19:10:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Shinyaku (NPPNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Shinyaku.

Q

When is Nippon Shinyaku (OTCPK:NPPNY) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Shinyaku does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Shinyaku (NPPNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Shinyaku.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Shinyaku (NPPNY) operate in?

A

Nippon Shinyaku is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.