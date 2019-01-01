Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells alumina, aluminum, and fabricated products to customers worldwide. The company produces alloys, spark plug components, car suspension parts and aluminum sheets for the automotive industry and rolling stocks and truck cargo gates for the transportation industry. Nippon also manufactures other alloys, aluminum and alumina products for multiple end customers including the electrical, food, and construction industries. The company has operations throughout Asia as well as the United States and France.