Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells alumina, aluminum, and fabricated products to customers worldwide. The company produces alloys, spark plug components, car suspension parts and aluminum sheets for the automotive industry and rolling stocks and truck cargo gates for the transportation industry. Nippon also manufactures other alloys, aluminum and alumina products for multiple end customers including the electrical, food, and construction industries. The company has operations throughout Asia as well as the United States and France.

Nippon Light Metal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Light Metal (NPPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Light Metal (OTCEM: NPPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Light Metal's (NPPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Light Metal.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Light Metal (NPPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Light Metal

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Light Metal (NPPMF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Light Metal (OTCEM: NPPMF) is $19.15 last updated Tue Jan 12 2021 15:37:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Light Metal (NPPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Light Metal.

Q

When is Nippon Light Metal (OTCEM:NPPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Light Metal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Light Metal (NPPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Light Metal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Light Metal (NPPMF) operate in?

A

Nippon Light Metal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.