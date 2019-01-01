|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nippon Light Metal (OTCEM: NPPMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nippon Light Metal.
There is no analysis for Nippon Light Metal
The stock price for Nippon Light Metal (OTCEM: NPPMF) is $19.15 last updated Tue Jan 12 2021 15:37:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Light Metal.
Nippon Light Metal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nippon Light Metal.
Nippon Light Metal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.