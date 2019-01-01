QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.58 - 17.6
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
23.48
Shares
115.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Gas Co Ltd, or Nichigas, is a Japanese supplier of gas primarily in the Kanto region of Japan. The company segments its operations into LP Gas, City Gas, Electricity, and Life Products Businesses. LP Gas and City Gas are Nichigas' core segments, which engage in the distribution and sale of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, and city gas for consumer usage. The company's total revenue is split between sales of LPG and city gas, with LPG generating slightly more. Roughly half of Nichigas' customers are residential consumers in terms of sales volume, while the other half are commercial entities. With its subsidiaries, the company is also involved in the distribution and sale of liquefied natural gas, high-pressure gas, and gas appliances.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Gas (NPPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Gas (OTCGM: NPPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Gas's (NPPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Gas (NPPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Gas (NPPGF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Gas (OTCGM: NPPGF) is $17.125161 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 14:11:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Gas (NPPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Gas.

Q

When is Nippon Gas (OTCGM:NPPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Gas (NPPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Gas (NPPGF) operate in?

A

Nippon Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.