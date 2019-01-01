QQQ
Nippon Prologis REIT Inc is a Japanese real estate investment trust primarily involved in owning, operating, and developing logistics facilities in Japan's major urban markets. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised mainly of large, multitenant warehouse facilities located near transportation hubs and population clusters. Nippon Prologis also operates a sizable number of build-to-suit facilities with similar physical specifications to its other buildings. The majority of the company's properties are located in the Greater Tokyo area, while a significant percentage are located in the Greater Osaka area as well. Nippon Prologis derives nearly all of its income from rental revenue. Its customers include a variety of logistics, distribution, transportation, and industrial companies.

Nippon Prologis REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Prologis REIT (OTCPK: NPONF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Prologis REIT's (NPONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Prologis REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Prologis REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Prologis REIT (OTCPK: NPONF) is $3403 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 15:20:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Prologis REIT.

Q

When is Nippon Prologis REIT (OTCPK:NPONF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Prologis REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Prologis REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Prologis REIT (NPONF) operate in?

A

Nippon Prologis REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.