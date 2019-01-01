Nippon Prologis REIT Inc is a Japanese real estate investment trust primarily involved in owning, operating, and developing logistics facilities in Japan's major urban markets. The company's real estate portfolio is comprised mainly of large, multitenant warehouse facilities located near transportation hubs and population clusters. Nippon Prologis also operates a sizable number of build-to-suit facilities with similar physical specifications to its other buildings. The majority of the company's properties are located in the Greater Tokyo area, while a significant percentage are located in the Greater Osaka area as well. Nippon Prologis derives nearly all of its income from rental revenue. Its customers include a variety of logistics, distribution, transportation, and industrial companies.