Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTC:NPNYY), Key Statistics

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki
(OTCPK:NPNYY)
16.42
-0.265[-1.59%]
At close: Jun 3
13.85
-2.5700[-15.65%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low16.38 - 16.6
52 Week High/Low8.62 - 21.68
Open / Close16.6 / 16.42
Float / Outstanding- / 844.3M
Vol / Avg.12.1K / 60.8K
Mkt Cap13.9B
P/E2.32
50d Avg. Price15.7
Div / Yield0.68/4.14%
Payout Ratio8.19
EPS332.55
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
20B
Trailing P/E
2.32
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.28
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.84
Price / Book (mrq)
1.38
Price / EBITDA
2.13
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.07
Earnings Yield
43.16%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.89
Tangible Book value per share
11.67
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.4T
Total Assets
2.7T
Total Liabilities
1.4T
Profitability
Net income Growth
8.31
Gross Margin
20.31%
Net Margin
44.97%
EBIT Margin
47.71%
EBITDA Margin
47.71%
Operating Margin
12.82%