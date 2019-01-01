Northpoint Communications (OTC:NPNTQ), Dividends

Northpoint Communications issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northpoint Communications generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northpoint Communications.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northpoint Communications.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northpoint Communications.
There are no upcoming dividends for Northpoint Communications.
Browse dividends on all stocks.