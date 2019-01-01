ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Kayaku
(OTCPK:NPKYY)
9.49
00
At close: Jan 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.49 - 11.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 161.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS28.83
Total Float-

Nippon Kayaku (OTC:NPKYY), Dividends

Nippon Kayaku issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nippon Kayaku generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nippon Kayaku Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Kayaku.

Q
What date did I need to own Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY). The last dividend payout was on February 19, 2013 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on February 19, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nippon Kayaku (OTCPK:NPKYY)?
A

The most current yield for Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) is 0.00% and is payable next on February 19, 2013

Browse dividends on all stocks.