Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.27/2.82%
52 Wk
9.49 - 11.5
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
28.54
Open
-
P/E
10.49
EPS
28.83
Shares
161.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The functional chemicals segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells epoxy resins used as flame retardants in electronics, colorants and dyes used in inkjet printers and the manufacture of textiles. The pharmaceuticals segment sells anti-cancer drugs, biological drugs, cardiovascular agents, vitamin compounds, and anti-inflammatory agents. The safety systems segment sells airbag inflators and micro gas generators for seatbelt pretensioners to the automotive industry, both of which are used to protect passengers during an accident. The agrochemicals segment sells insecticides and herbicides. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.

Nippon Kayaku Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Kayaku (OTCPK: NPKYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Kayaku's (NPKYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Kayaku.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Kayaku

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Kayaku (OTCPK: NPKYY) is $9.49 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:07:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 19, 2013 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Nippon Kayaku (OTCPK:NPKYY) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Kayaku does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Kayaku.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Kayaku (NPKYY) operate in?

A

Nippon Kayaku is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.