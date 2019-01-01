QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
189.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.8
Shares
645.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Nampak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The metals segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cans primarily to the food and beverage industries. The plastics segment sells plastic bottles, crates, and drums to the beverage and industrial chemicals industries. The paper segment sells paper cartons primarily to the beverage industry. The majority of revenue comes from South Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nampak Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nampak (NPKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nampak (OTCPK: NPKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nampak's (NPKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nampak.

Q

What is the target price for Nampak (NPKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nampak

Q

Current Stock Price for Nampak (NPKLY)?

A

The stock price for Nampak (OTCPK: NPKLY) is $0.293 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nampak (NPKLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 16, 2013.

Q

When is Nampak (OTCPK:NPKLY) reporting earnings?

A

Nampak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nampak (NPKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nampak.

Q

What sector and industry does Nampak (NPKLY) operate in?

A

Nampak is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.