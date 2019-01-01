QQQ
Nampak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The metals segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cans primarily to the food and beverage industries. The plastics segment sells plastic bottles, crates, and drums to the beverage and industrial chemicals industries. The paper segment sells paper cartons primarily to the beverage industry. The majority of revenue comes from South Africa.

Nampak Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nampak (NPKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nampak (OTCGM: NPKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nampak's (NPKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nampak.

Q

What is the target price for Nampak (NPKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nampak

Q

Current Stock Price for Nampak (NPKAF)?

A

The stock price for Nampak (OTCGM: NPKAF) is $0.261 last updated Thu Apr 08 2021 13:34:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nampak (NPKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nampak.

Q

When is Nampak (OTCGM:NPKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Nampak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nampak (NPKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nampak.

Q

What sector and industry does Nampak (NPKAF) operate in?

A

Nampak is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.