National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK), Key Statistics

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Presto Indus
(NYSE:NPK)
69.27
0.31[0.45%]
At close: Jun 3
67.59
-1.6800[-2.43%]
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low68.25 - 69.99
52 Week High/Low65.54 - 104.08
Open / Close69.09 / 69.14
Float / Outstanding4.2M / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.31K / 44.2K
Mkt Cap488.6M
P/E25.05
50d Avg. Price73.88
Div / Yield1/1.45%
Payout Ratio36.23
EPS0.41
Total Float4.2M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
379.9M
Trailing P/E
25.05
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.05
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.48
Price / EBITDA
19.44
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
15.12
Earnings Yield
3.99%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
46.7
Tangible Book value per share
44.16
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
59.1M
Total Assets
388.5M
Total Liabilities
59.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.68
Gross Margin
15.98%
Net Margin
4.8%
EBIT Margin
5.08%
EBITDA Margin
6.25%
Operating Margin
5.08%