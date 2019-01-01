Northland Power (OTC:NPIWF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Northland Power
No Data
Northland Power Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Northland Power (NPIWF)?
There is no price target for Northland Power
What is the most recent analyst rating for Northland Power (NPIWF)?
There is no analyst for Northland Power
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Northland Power (NPIWF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Northland Power
Is the Analyst Rating Northland Power (NPIWF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Northland Power
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.