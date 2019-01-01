Northland Power Inc is a Toronto-based renewable energy company that develops, builds, owns, and operates the infrastructure for sustainable power production. The company specializes in offshore wind production; this segment accounts for the majority of its revenue, followed by operations in efficient natural gas, onshore renewable, utility, and other areas. Its offshore wind operations are located in Germany and the Netherlands, while the efficient natural gas and other onshore renewable operations are located predominantly in Ontario, Canada. The company plans to expand operation in the Baltics and North America with the acquisitions of offshore wind projects located in the Baltic Sea and offshore New York state, respectively.