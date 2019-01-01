|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northland Power (OTCPK: NPIWF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Northland Power.
There is no analysis for Northland Power
The stock price for Northland Power (OTCPK: NPIWF) is $19.53 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:08:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Northland Power.
Northland Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Northland Power.
Northland Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.