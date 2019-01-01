QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northland Power Inc is a Toronto-based renewable energy company that develops, builds, owns, and operates the infrastructure for sustainable power production. The company specializes in offshore wind production; this segment accounts for the majority of its revenue, followed by operations in efficient natural gas, onshore renewable, utility, and other areas. Its offshore wind operations are located in Germany and the Netherlands, while the efficient natural gas and other onshore renewable operations are located predominantly in Ontario, Canada. The company plans to expand operation in the Baltics and North America with the acquisitions of offshore wind projects located in the Baltic Sea and offshore New York state, respectively.

Northland Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northland Power (NPIWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northland Power (OTCPK: NPIWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northland Power's (NPIWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northland Power.

Q

What is the target price for Northland Power (NPIWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northland Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Northland Power (NPIWF)?

A

The stock price for Northland Power (OTCPK: NPIWF) is $19.53 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:08:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northland Power (NPIWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northland Power.

Q

When is Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIWF) reporting earnings?

A

Northland Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northland Power (NPIWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northland Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Northland Power (NPIWF) operate in?

A

Northland Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.