ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nutra Pharma
(OTCPK:NPHC)
0.0008
0.0001[14.29%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding7.3B / 7.4B
Vol / Avg.10K / 808.6K
Mkt Cap5.9M
P/E0.21
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Nutra Pharma (OTC:NPHC), Key Statistics

Nutra Pharma (OTC: NPHC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.6M
Trailing P/E
0.21
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
0.21
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
64.99
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
0.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
0.47
Earnings Yield
465.57%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.03
Beta
5.62
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.5M
Total Assets
775.8K
Total Liabilities
16.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
35.1%
Net Margin
22585.2%
EBIT Margin
23456.54%
EBITDA Margin
23565.18%
Operating Margin
-1389.42%