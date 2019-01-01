QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
34.27
Shares
76.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippn Corp along with its subsidiaries is into the business of flour milling, manufacture and sale of food ingredients, processed foods, meal solutions, frozen foods, manufacture and sell of health foods, cosmetics, pet foods and other business including management of sports facilities and bioscience business. The company operates in Japan, United States, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippn (NPFUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippn (OTCPK: NPFUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippn's (NPFUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippn.

Q

What is the target price for Nippn (NPFUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippn

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippn (NPFUF)?

A

The stock price for Nippn (OTCPK: NPFUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippn (NPFUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippn.

Q

When is Nippn (OTCPK:NPFUF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippn (NPFUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippn.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippn (NPFUF) operate in?

A

Nippn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.