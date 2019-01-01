QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
338.3K/282.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.61
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
187.8M
Outstanding
Bam Bam Resources Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing copper properties. Its project includes Moosehead Gold Project and Majuba Hill Project.

Analyst Ratings

Bam Bam Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bam Bam Resources (OTCPK: NPEZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bam Bam Resources's (NPEZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bam Bam Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bam Bam Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF)?

A

The stock price for Bam Bam Resources (OTCPK: NPEZF) is $0.05 last updated Today at 7:13:04 PM.

Q

Does Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bam Bam Resources.

Q

When is Bam Bam Resources (OTCPK:NPEZF) reporting earnings?

A

Bam Bam Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bam Bam Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF) operate in?

A

Bam Bam Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.