QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Express Co
(OTC:NPEXY)
11.16
00
At close: Jan 10
15.14
3.9800[35.66%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.16 - 16.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 452.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS34.05
Total Float-

Nippon Express Co (OTC:NPEXY), Dividends

Nippon Express Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nippon Express Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nippon Express Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Express Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Express Co (NPEXY). The last dividend payout was on July 15, 2010 and was $0.29

Q
How much per share is the next Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Express Co (NPEXY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on July 15, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nippon Express Co (OTC:NPEXY)?
A

The most current yield for Nippon Express Co (NPEXY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 15, 2010

